Units responding to fire in Twin Lakes

Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 9:16 p.m., Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue, Randall Fire Department and Town of Wheatland Fire Department units and Twin Lakes Police offices are responding to a fire in the 350 block of East Main Street in Twin Lakes.

UPDATE about 9:19 p.m. — Dispatch reports this is a confirmed fire in a multiple unit building. Occupants have evacuated.

UPDATE 9:42 p.m. — MABAS box alarm activated. Among the departments due to respond are: Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue, Bristol Fire and Rescue, Paris Fire and Rescue, Spring Grove (Ill.) Fire Department, Town of Burlington Fire Department, Bloomfield Fire Department, Fox Lake (Ill.) Fire Department, Kansasville Fire Department, Town of Linn Fire/EMS.