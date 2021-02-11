Snow expected Thursday night

The latest, local National Weather Service forecast is calling for a little more snow in Western Kenosha County Thursday night.

Snow could start falling as early as 4 p.m. More likely, it will start around 9 p.m. and continue through 2 a.m. Total accumulation will be 1 to 2 inches. Chance of snow Thursday night is 90 percent.

Though Thursday’s forecast of a high temperature of 13 seems like a bit of a warm-up, cold weather is with us for a while. Over the next 3 days, Friday’s high of 11 is the warmest and lows will be in single digits and below zero through Sunday night.