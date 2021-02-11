Kenosha County COVID-19 update Feb. 11, 2021: 14,546 positives

Kenosha County COVID-19 vaccination status /Kenosha County Division of Health

The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 14,546 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Thursday. That’s 33 more than Wednesday. There have been 286 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 69,259 negative test results, a positive rate of 8,646/100,000 people and a 2.0 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Thursday.

Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Wednesday:

Bristol — 399 cases (1 more than Wednesday)

Paddock Lake — 231 cases

Salem Lakes — 958 cases (2 more than Wednesday)

Randall — 213 cases (1 more than Wednesday)

Twin Lakes — 363 cases

Wheatland — 230 cases

Paris — 92 cases

Brighton — 104 cases

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16, 2020.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 553,110 positive tests and 2,552,481 negative tests with 6,140 deaths statewide as of Thursday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 53,409 positives as of Wednesday.