At about 10:43 a.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue units are responding for an alarm in the 14000 block of 128th Street along the Wisconsin-Illinois state line.

Per dispatch: This is a supervisory alarm indicating smoke, says the alarm company.

UPDATE 10:49 a.m. — Dispatch informs command that person at the scene reports no fire. One unit will continue to respond to confirm.