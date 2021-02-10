Spring election 2021: Video presentation on Brighton School referendum

Voters in Brighton School District #1 will be able to vote on a referendum on April 6.

The district is seeking approval to issue bonds not to exceed $3.975 million to fund repairs and updates to the school. This includes a new STEM/Ag lab and special education suite, as well as renovation of the music/art classroom and various other projects.

Tax impact is estimated to be an additional 38 cents/$1,000 of assessed value over the current tax rate.

On Monday, district administrator Matt Eggert presented information to the Brighton Town Board about the referendum. Here is video of that presentation: