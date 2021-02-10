Local fire department responding for mutual aid to Newport (Ill.)

Feb 10th, 2021
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 9:46 a.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue is responding to a request for mutual aid from Newport Fire Protection District for a structure fire in the 16100 block of Russell Road.

Per dispatch: Bristol is requested to respond with a truck.

Share1
Tweet
1 Shares

Posted in: Bristol, Police/fire.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives