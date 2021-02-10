Kenosha County COVID-19 update Feb. 10, 2021: 14,513 positives

Note: Our interactive charts are back. Hover over a data point to see details. Click on “A Flourish Chart” to see a larger version. — DH

The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 14,513 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Wednesday. That’s 19 more than Wednesday. There have been 287 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County, 5 more than Tuesday. The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 69,091 negative test results, a positive rate of 8,626/100,000 people and a 2.0 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Wednesday, .1 percent higher than Tuesday.

Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Wednesday:

Bristol — 398 cases (1 more than Tuesday)

Paddock Lake — 231 cases

Salem Lakes — 956 cases (2 more than Tuesday)

Randall — 212 cases

Twin Lakes — 363 cases

Wheatland — 229 cases

Paris — 92 cases

Brighton — 104 cases

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16, 2020.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 551,871 positive tests and 2,546,576 negative tests with 6,129 deaths statewide as of Wednesday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 53,299 positives as of Wednesday.