Woman dies at crash scene on I-94

A woman died Monday evening on I-94 in Kenosha County after she was involved in a crash, got out of her vehicle and was struck by a passing vehicle.

From a news release from the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department:

On February 8th, 2021 at 7:00 PM Kenosha County deputies, detectives, and Somers Fire Department responded to the 2400 block of I-94 southbound for a serious multi-vehicle crash. Initial reports indicated that a 2003 Chevy Suburban impacted the rear of a semi-truck in the far right lane that was also traveling southbound. There was heavy front end damage on the Suburban. The driver of the Suburban, a 34-year-old female out of Milwaukee, WI exited her vehicle and was struck by a passing vehicle in the far left lane as she attempted to move across the interstate towards the median. She was pronounced dead at the scene. KSD detectives reported that the vehicle that struck the operator of the Suburban was a 2015 Chevy Traverse. The driver of that vehicle was identified as a 34-year-old woman out of Milwaukee, WI. The semi-truck driver was identified as a 39-year-old man out of Pewaukee, WI. No intoxicants were detected on these operators and they are cooperating with the investigation. No other injuries were reported. The name of the deceased is being withheld pending proper notification. The investigation is still active. The public is encouraged to contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau with any information regarding the crash at 262-605-5102.