Kenosha County COVID-19 update Feb. 9, 2021: 14,494 positives

Note: Our interactive charts are back. Hover over a data point to see details. Click on “A Flourish Chart” to see a larger version. — DH

The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 14,494 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Tuesday. That’s 37 more than Tuesday. There have been 282 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County, 2 more than Monday. The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 68,952 negative test results, a positive rate of 8,615/100,000 people and a 1.9 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Tuesday.

Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Tuesday:

Bristol — 397 cases (4 more than Monday)

Paddock Lake — 231 cases

Salem Lakes — 9541 cases (13 more than Monday)

Randall — 212 cases (2 more than Monday)

Twin Lakes — 363 cases

Wheatland — 229 cases (2 more than Monday)

Paris — 92 cases

Brighton — 104 cases (1 more than Monday)

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16, 2020.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 551,050 positive tests and 2,541,584 negative tests with 6,094 deaths statewide as of Tuesday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 53,142 positives as of Tuesday.