The Wilmot Union High School board is scheduled to hold a school resource officer committee meeting and a regular board meeting on Wednesday.

The resource officer committee will meet at 3 p.m. in the library. The full agenda is available here.

The regular board meeting is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Haas Auditorium. Among the agenda items are:

Recognition of Early Graduates.

A report on COVID-19 Vaccine.

Graduation Requirements During COVID-19 School Year Instruction.

The full agenda is available here.