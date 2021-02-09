Agenda: Paddock Lake Village Board committee of the whole Feb. 10, 2021

Feb 9th, 2021
by Darren Hillock.

The Paddock Lake Village Board is scheduled to hold a committee of the whole meeting Wednesday, starting at 6 p.m. at Village Hall.

The meeting also will be video recorded and posted at the village’s YouTube channel sometime Thursday.

At a committee of the whole meeting, no action is taken. Agenda items are for discussion only.

Among the agenda items are:

Repeal and recreation of village fee schedule.

  • Emergency repairs to wastewater treatment plant.
  • Repairs to annex building heating system.
  • Annex building lease.

The full agenda is available here.

