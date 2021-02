Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 5:30 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue units are responding to the Lake George boat launch for a report of person who has fallen in the ice.

Per dispatch: The person is reportedly still on the ice.

UPDATE about 5:33 p.m. — Two units from an unfounded fire all are diverting to this call.

UPDATE 5:54 p.m. — Bristol command reports patient is safely off the ice and in an ambulance.