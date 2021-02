At about 8:31 a.m., Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue, Randall Fire Department, Town of Wheatland Fire Department and Richmond Fire Department units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to the 700 block of Barry Road for a report of a possible fire.

Per dispatch: Smoke being reported in walls.

UPDATE about 8:34 a.m. — Deputy on scene reports smoke but no flames. Occupants have evacuated.

UPDATE 8:54 a.m. — Command releasing and returning multiple units to quarters.