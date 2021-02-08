Units responding for fire in Bristol

Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 5:25 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue, Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue, Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue and Newport Fire Protection District units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a possible fire in the 10400 block of Highway 45 in Bristol.

Per dispatch: One call received about this incident.

UPDATE 5:29 p.m. — Bristol units in area and out and investigating.

UPDATE 5:33 p.m. — Bristol command reports that units have not found a structure fire. Mutual aid units released from response except for Salem Lake engine, which was directed to the Bristol station for change of quarters.