Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 5:13 p.m., Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue are responding to a crash in the 1600 block of Wilmot Avenue in Twin Lakes.

Per dispatch: A single vehicle has struck a pole.

UPDATE 5:17 p.m. — Fire unit arriving on scene reports pole is down.

UPDATE 5:21 p.m. — One injured person, unit at scene reports.