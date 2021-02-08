Kenosha County COVID-19 update Feb. 8, 2021: 14,457 positives

Note: Our interactive charts are back. Hover over a data point to see details. Click on “A Flourish Chart” to see a larger version. — DH

The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 14,457 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Monday. That’s 52 more than Friday. There have been 280 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 68,852 negative test results, a positive rate of 8,593/100,000 people and a 1.9 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Monday (down .1 percent).

Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Friday (the last day for which data was available):

Bristol — 393 cases

Paddock Lake — 231 cases

Salem Lakes — 941 cases

Randall — 210 cases

Twin Lakes — 363 cases

Wheatland — 227 cases

Paris — 92 cases

Brighton — 103 cases

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16, 2020.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 550,369 positive tests and 2,538,097 negative tests with 6,055 deaths statewide as of Monday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 53,054 positives as of Monday.