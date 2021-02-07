Agenda: Wheatland Town Board regular meeting Feb. 8, 2021

The Wheatland Town Board is scheduled to hold a regular Town Board meeting Monday, starting at 6 p.m.

The Town Board is meeting virtually. The meeting will be accessible for public monitoring by clicking here at the time of the meeting.

Citizens wishing to make a public comment may submit such comment in writing to smsiegler@townwheatland.com no later than 4 p.m. the day of the meeting. Comments will be provided to Town Board members and made a part of the meeting.

Among the agenda items are a number of number of reports from public officials and consideration of financial matters, including: Purchase approval, clerk’s report of disbursements for month of January and other financial matters.

The full agenda is available here.