Agenda: Salem Lakes Village Board regular meeting Feb. 8, 2021

The Salem Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a regular meeting on Monday, starting at 7 p.m.

This meeting will be held virtually through the Zoom platform with each member accessing the meeting remotely. The meeting will be

streamed live on YouTube for public viewing. You can access the steam by clicking here at the time of the meeting. If you have any questions, please call the Clerk’s Office at 262-843-2313.

Among the agenda items are:

A public hearing regarding the possible issuance of an order to raze a building at 9774 270th Ave., Trevor.

Discussion and possible action on Payment Request No. 21 by C.D. Smith Construction Inc., in the amount of $162,025.00, for the WWTP Regionalization Improvements.

Discussion and possible action on awarding the 2021 Street Rehabilitation Program, Base Bid and Alternate ‘A’ Bid contract to Payne & Dolan, Inc., in the amount of $493,996.

Discussion and possible action on the purchase of four (4) cardiac monitors from Zoll Medical Corporation, in the

amount of $129,869.

The full agenda is available here.