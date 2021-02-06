Wind chill advisory issued

The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill advisory for much of Wisconsin, including Kenosha County.

The latest, local NWS forecast calls for a low Saturday night of -11 and a high Sunday of 4. Winds of 5 to 10 mph will result in wind chills of -20 to -30 Saturday night and Sunday. The advisory is set to be in effect from 9 p.m., Saturday to noon, Sunday.

Says the NWS: “

The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.”

Wind chills will actually improve Sunday night, being in the -5 to -10 range.

Temperatures will continue to be cold next week with Monday’s high of 13 being the highest we will see through Friday. Lows will be in the very low single digits.