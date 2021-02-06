Local fire department responding for mutual aid to Kenosha

Feb 6th, 2021
by Darren Hillock.
At about 11:42 a.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue is responding to a request for mutual aid from Kenosha Fire Department for a crash in the 12300 block of Highway 50 in Kenosha.

Per dispatch: Bristol is requested to respond with an ambulance.

