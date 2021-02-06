Agenda: Bristol Village Board meeting Feb. 8, 2021

The Bristol Village Board is scheduled to hold a regular meeting on Monday starting at 7 p.m., at Village Hall.

Agenda items include:

Consider for approval sewer mainline repairs in Basin A in Utility District 1 and discuss and give direction to staff regarding service laterals in Basin A in Utility District 1.

Discuss and consider for approval the request of Jennifer Ross and Michael A Nelson for the proposed Zoning Map Amendment and Zoning Text Amendment change Rural Residential District and General Agricultural District to Rural Residential District on a small portion of Lot 4 and a Certified Survey Map on tax parcel # 37-4-121-151-0153. This property is located approximately 1 mile north of Highway C on the east side of Highway MB.

The full agenda is available here.