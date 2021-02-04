Weather update Snow/freezing rain still on track for Thursday; bitter cold over weekend; winter weather advisory in place

Our area is still on track to see some snow and freezing rain Thursday and then much colder temperatures starting Friday and continuing through the weekend, says the latest communications from the National Weather Service.

Freezing precipitation could start any time now. Snow is likely by 11 a.m. and all but certain by noon, says the latest, local NWS forecast. Snow accumulation of 1.5 to 3.5 inches is possible through Thursday night.

A winter weather advisory remains in effect through noon, Friday.

Then the cold starts. Temperatures should begin dropping Thursday evening, bottoming our around 9. Friday’s high will be 13. The weekend will be even colder with Saturday’s high 9 and low -11. Sunday will be colder yet with a high of 5, but the low will moderate a bit to -2. Wind chill will be even colder throughout.

The cold trend will continue into next week with highs of 18 on Monday, 17 on Tuesday and 14 on Wednesday.