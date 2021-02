Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 4:43 p.m., Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue units and Twin Lakes Police are responding for a report of a crash on Legion Drive at Buck’s Trail in Twin Lakes.

Per dispatch: This is a single car off the road in the ditch.

UPDATE 4:48 p.m. — Police officer on the scene says fire and rescue units can hold in station. No injuries at this time. Requests tow truck.