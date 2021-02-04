Kenosha County COVID-19 update Feb. 4, 2021: 14,383 positives

Note: Our interactive charts are back. Hover over a data point to see details. Click on “A Flourish Chart” to see a larger version. — DH

The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 14,383 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Thursday. That’s 49 more than Wednesday. There have been 280 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County, 3 more than Wednesday. The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 68,467 negative test results, a positive rate of 8,549/100,000 people and a 1.9 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Thursday.

Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Thursday:

Bristol — 392 cases (1 more than Wednesday)

Paddock Lake — 230 cases (1 more than Wednesday)

Salem Lakes — 940 cases (7 more than Wednesday)

Randall — 210 cases (1 more than Wednesday)

Twin Lakes — 363 cases (1 more than Wednesday)

Wheatland — 227 cases

Paris — 91 cases

Brighton — 103 cases

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16, 2020.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 546,955 positive tests and 2,523,102 negative tests with 5,992 deaths statewide as of Thursday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 52,611 positives as of Thursday.