Feb. 4, 2021 snow report: 1.5 inches

We measured about 1.5 inches of snow accumulation at about 7:15 p.m. at westofthei.com headquarters in Paddock Lake.

That’s a total since snow started falling early Thursday afternoon. Additional accurate measurements may be difficult to get with drifting taking place.

Snow does still appear to be falling at 9:30 p.m. in Paddock Lake, but it is also blowing. The latest, local National Weather Service forecast says blowing snow is likely to continue with wind as high as 20 mph and gusts as high as 40 mph.

A winter weather advisory continues until noon Friday.