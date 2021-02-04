County Division of Health asks people to enter Job Center just 5 minutes before COVID-19 vaccine appointments for sake of social distancing

Feb 4th, 2021
by Darren Hillock.

The Kenosha County Division of Health has issued the following statement regarding when to arrive for COVID-19 vaccine appointments at the Job Center:

To allow for the highest possible level of social distancing, the Kenosha County Division of Health asks that visitors to its Job Center COVID-19 vaccine clinics wait until five minutes before their scheduled appointment before entering the building. It is not necessary to arrive well before your appointment. As long as you have an appointment, you will be ensured a dose of the vaccine at the time of your appointment.

