Winter weather advisory issued

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Thursday for an area of Wisconsin that includes Kenosha County.

The advisory — set to be in effect from 6 a.m., Thursday to noon, Friday — is in anticipation of a day of mixed precipitation and some accumulating snow.

The latest, local NWS forecast says snow is expected to start falling around 6 a.m. Before 3 p.m., it may at times be mixed with freezing rain and rain between 3 and 4 p.m. Just snow may continue into the evening.

In all, expect little to no ice accumulation, but possibly 1 to 2 inches of snow accumulation by Thursday and another inch of snow possible Thursday night, says NWS

Patchy snow could continue into Friday.

Thursday’s high temperature will be about 35, but temps will dive after that eventually dropping to single digit highs over the weekend into early next week.