Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 9:29 a.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue units are responding to a crash in the 12300 block of Highway 50 (75th Street) in Bristol.

Per dispatch: Crash scene is in the eastbound lanes.

UPDATE 9:33 a.m. — Dispatch relays injuries being reported and Kenosha Fire Department is also on the scene.

UPDATE 9:40 a.m. — Bristol units on scene release by Kenosha command and returning to quarters.