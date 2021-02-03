Units responding for alarm in Silver Lake

At about 6:50 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are responding to a report of an alarm at a residence in the 700 block of East Oak Street in Silver Lake.
Per dispatch: This is for a sounding carbon monoxide alarm.
