Units responding for alarm in Silver Lake

Feb 3rd, 2021
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 6:50 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are responding to a report of an alarm at a residence in the 700 block of East Oak Street in Silver Lake.

Per dispatch: This is for a sounding carbon monoxide alarm.

Posted in: Police/fire, Silver Lake.

