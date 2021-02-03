Salem School surveying on interest in future blood drive; reply by Feb. 5

Salem School would like to sponsor an American Red Cross blood drive, but organizers need to make sure that there are enough people to donate blood before committing.

Your one blood donation can save up to three lives!

Please fill in the form below by Friday, February 5th if you are interested in participating in our Red Cross blood drive. If there is enough interest, you will be contacted with more information. Fill out the form here.

Visit redcrossblood.org if you have questions about your eligibility.