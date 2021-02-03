Kenosha County COVID-19 update Feb. 3, 2021: 14,334 positives

Note: Our interactive charts are back. Hover over a data point to see details. Click on “A Flourish Chart” to see a larger version. — DH

The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 14,334 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Wednesday. That’s 53 more than Tuesday. There have been 277 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County, 2 more than Tuesday. The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 68,330 negative test results, a positive rate of 8,520/100,000 people and a 1.9 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Wednesday.

Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Wednesday:

Bristol — 391 cases (3 more than Tuesday)

Paddock Lake — 229 cases

Salem Lakes — 933 cases (2 more than Tuesday)

Randall — 209 cases

Twin Lakes — 362 cases

Wheatland — 227 cases

Paris — 91 cases

Brighton — 103 cases (1 more than Tuesday)

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16, 2020.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 545,437 positive tests and 2,517,446 negative tests with 5,9517 deaths statewide as of Wednesday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 52,478 positives as of Wednesday.