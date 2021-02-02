Wheatland Fire responding mutual aid

4:04 am Wheatland Fire is responding as mutual aid to Town of Burlington for a bus on fire inside a building, in the 31300 block of Bushnell Rd.

4:13 am The Town of Burlington has pulled a box alarm and also requested an engine from Randall and squad from Twin Lakes.

4:34 am Salem Lakes has been requested for a tender.

4:37am Bristol has been requested for an engine and a chief.

4:47 am Town of Burlington is at a second alarm and requesting Paris for a tender.

4:53 am requesting Randall chief

5:24 Town of Burlington struck out the box alarm.