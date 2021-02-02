Wheatland Fire responding mutual aid

4:04 am Wheatland Fire is responding as mutual aid to Town of Burlington for a bus on fire inside a building, in the 31300 block of Bushnell Rd.
4:13 am The Town of Burlington has pulled a box alarm and also requested an engine from Randall and squad from Twin Lakes.
4:34 am Salem Lakes has been requested for a tender.
4:37am Bristol has been requested for an engine and a chief.
4:47 am Town of Burlington is at a second alarm and requesting Paris for a tender.
4:53 am requesting Randall chief
5:24 Town of Burlington struck out the box alarm.