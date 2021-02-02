Units responding to alarm in Randall

Feb 2nd, 2021
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 9:30 p.m., Randall Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to the 36700 block of 89th Street for an alarm.

Per dispatch: This alarm is at a business.

