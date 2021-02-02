Units responding to alarm in Randall

At about 9:30 p.m., Randall Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to the 36700 block of 89th Street for an alarm.
Per dispatch: This alarm is at a business.
Western Kenosha County's news source
At about 9:30 p.m., Randall Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to the 36700 block of 89th Street for an alarm.
Per dispatch: This alarm is at a business.
Posted in: Uncategorized.
Comments are closed.
© 2021 West of the I | Powered by WordPress