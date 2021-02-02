More snow Thursday; then bitter cold temps

The latest, local National Weather Service forecast calls for more snow Thursday high temperatures diving into single digit highs by the weekend.

NWS says there’s a 100 percent chance of snow Thursday with about 1 inch of accumulation during the day. Snow should continue into Thursday night with another 1 to 2 inches possible. Start time and duration of snow was not available at the time of this writing. Wind will again be a factor with winds of 10 to 20 mph and gusts as high as 35 mph blowing around whatever snow falls. Some patchy snow may linger into Friday morning.

Next up Friday will be a move to much colder temperatures.

Friday’s high will be 15. It will get worse. Saturday’s high will be 11, Sunday’s 4, Monday’s 8 and Tuesday’s 10. The lows Saturday, Sunday and Monday should be below 0.