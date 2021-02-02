Kenosha County COVID-19 update Feb. 2, 2021: 14,308 positives

Note: Our interactive charts are back. Hover over a data point to see details. Click on “A Flourish Chart” to see a larger version. — DH

The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 14,308 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Tuesday. That’s 16 more than Monday. There have been 275 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County, 4 more than Monday. The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 68,228 negative test results, a positive rate of 8,505/100,000 people and a 1.9 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Tuesday.

Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Tuesday:

Bristol — 388 cases (1 more than Monday)

Paddock Lake — 229 cases (1 more than Monday)

Salem Lakes — 931 cases (1 more than Monday)

Randall — 209 cases (3 more than Monday)

Twin Lakes — 362 cases (1 more than Monday)

Wheatland — 227 cases (1 more than Monday)

Paris — 91 cases

Brighton — 102 cases (1 more than Monday)

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16, 2020.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 544,260 positive tests and 2,512,757 negative tests with 5,937 deaths statewide as of Tuesday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 52,276 positives as of Tuesday.