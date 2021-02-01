Kenosha County COVID-19 update Feb. 1, 2021: 14,255 positives

Note: Our interactive charts are back. Hover over a data point to see details. Click on “A Flourish Chart” to see a larger version. — DH

The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 14,255 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Monday. That’s 90 more than Friday. There have been 271 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County, 1 more than Friday. The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 68,183 negative test results, a positive rate of 8,473/100,000 people and a 1.9 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Monday.

Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Monday:

Bristol — 388 cases (3 more than Friday)

Paddock Lake — 228 cases (1 more than Friday)

Salem Lakes — 930 cases (10 more than Friday)

Randall — 206 cases (2 more than Friday)

Twin Lakes — 361 cases (6 more than Friday)

Wheatland — 226 cases (1 more than Friday)

Paris — 91 cases

Brighton — 101 cases (2 more than Friday)

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16, 2020.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 543,165 positive tests and 2,510,670 negative tests with 5,897 deaths statewide as of Monday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 52,129 positives as of Monday.