Jan. 30-31, 2021 snow-related incidents report

The following is a report from the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department about weather-related incident response from this weekend’s snow storm:

On Saturday 1/30/21 starting at 6 am through Sunday 1/31/21 at 6 pm Kenosha County experienced a winter storm warning. Kenosha County Sheriff Deputies responded to the following weather and traffic-related calls:

— 5 crashes with injuries

— 11 property-damage crashes

— 113 assist motorists

— 3 fire calls

At this time there are no road closures in Kenosha County due to the storm. Our deputies were able to keep up with the calls for service and did an excellent job serving the people of Kenosha County. The roadways were dangerous, and we are thankful that none of the accidents involved life-threatening injuries.