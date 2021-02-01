Agenda: Randall School Board special meeting Feb. 2, 2021

Feb 1st, 2021
by Darren Hillock.

The Randall School Jt #1 District board is scheduled to hold a special meeting Tuesday at 5 p.m., at the district conference room.

The sole approval/action items is:

  • District administrator resignation

The full agenda is available here.

