Agenda: Randall School Board special meeting Feb. 2, 2021

The Randall School Jt #1 District board is scheduled to hold a special meeting Tuesday at 5 p.m., at the district conference room.
The sole approval/action items is:
- District administrator resignation
Western Kenosha County's news source
The Randall School Jt #1 District board is scheduled to hold a special meeting Tuesday at 5 p.m., at the district conference room.
The sole approval/action items is:
Posted in: Agendas, Randall School.
Comments are closed.
© 2021 West of the I | Powered by WordPress