Agenda: Paris Town Board re-scheduled meeting Feb. 2, 2021

The Paris Town Board is scheduled to meet Tuesday, starting at 7 p.m. at Town Hall. This meeting was rescheduled from Jan. 26.

Among the agenda items are:

Consider updating ordinances for fire inspections and burn permits.

Discussion and possible action on procedures that would move forward with a project to potentially provide upgraded town wide internet service. May include consideration of a consulting contract and consideration of placing an advisory referendum question on the April ballot.

The full agenda is available here.