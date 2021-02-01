Agenda: Central HS board policy committee meeting Feb. 2, 2021

Feb 1st, 2021
by Darren Hillock.

The Central High School District of Westosha Board is scheduled to hold a policy committee meeting Tuesday at 4:15 p.m. in the all-purpose room.

The long list of policies affected is available here, which includes the full agenda.

