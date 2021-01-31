Units responding for crash in Bristol

Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 2:47 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue units are responding to a report of a crash in the 7900 block of 184th Avenue (Highway D) in Bristol.

Per dispatch: Car and pedestrian involved. Pedestrian was snow blowing.

UPDATE 2:50 p.m. — Unit arriving on scene reports vehicle in the ditch and one injured party.

UPDATE 2:56 p.m. — Dispatch reports to command that Flight for Life medical transport helicopter is unable to fly due to weather.

UPDATE 3:10 p.m. — One patient being transported to local hospital by ambulance.