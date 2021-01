Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 4:15 p.m., Town of Wheatland Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units are responding for a report of an alarm in the 39500 block of Bloomfield Road in Powers Lake.

Per dispatch: This is a supervisory alarm.

UPDATE 4:16 p.m. — Dispatch reports to responding units that this has been reportd to be a false alarm by people on the scene. Units responding to check it out.

UPDATE 4:20 p.m. — Command tells rescue units to hold in quarters.