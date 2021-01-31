Jan. 31, 2021 snow report: additional 5.5 inches

How much snow did we get? Enough for Kaiya Ty and Olyvia H to create this Loch Ness (snow) Monster, Russel, in Silver Lake. /Submitted photo

We measured about 5.5 additional inches of snow accumulation at about 11 a.m. Sunday at westofthei.com headquarters in Paddock Lake.

That’s a total of 8 inches of snow for us since snow began falling on Saturday afternoon.

Light snow continued to fall throughout the day, but we could not measure any additional accumulation.

The National Weather Service winter storm warning was allowed to expire at 6 p.m.

The NWS says light snow could continue into Sunday night, with some light accumulation possible.

Looking ahead, the latest, local NWS forecast calls for stable Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday weather of highs in the low 30s and lows in the teens.