A word from our sponsors: Lakewood School seeking building custodian

Lakewood School is seeking applicants for the following position:

Job Title: Building Custodian

Department: Maintenance

Reports to: Director of Building and Grounds/Administration

Hours: 2:30-10:30 pm

Salary: Depends on Experience Send Resume to: jobs@twinlakes.k12.wi.us

Position Summary: The Building Custodian is responsible for ensuring the cleaning and maintaining of all school property, both interior and exterior. The Custodian ensures that all equipment, materials, etc. are available to scheduled activities, both community and student; removal of trash, snow and debris from exterior areas; serve as the representative of the District to the community, students, parents, and the general public while activities are occurring within the building. In addition, it is the objective of the custodial staff to provide a clean, orderly, and well-maintained environment in which the students can learn, participate in extracurricular activities, and develop as responsible members of our society. A self-starter and responsible individual with communication skills is key for this position.

