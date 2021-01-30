Jan. 30, 2021 snow report: 2.5 inches; snow still falling

At about 9:45 p.m., Saturday, we measured about 2.5 inches of snow accumulation at westofthei.com headquarters in Paddock Lake since snow started falling at about 3 p.m..

Kenosha County is under a National Weather Service winter storm watch until 6 p.m., Sunday. The latest, local NWS forecast for snow has not changed much, with snow expected to continue all night with accumulation through the warning period of between 5 and 7 inches.

The snow also will be blowing with, with winds gust of up to 30 mph.