Winter storm warning issued

The National Weather Service has now included Kenosha County in area under a winter storm warning this weekend.

The warning is set to be in effect from 6 p.m., Saturday to 6 p.m., Sunday. It replaces an earlier issued winter storm watch.

The snow in the latest, local NWS forecast of 5 to 7 inches for Saturday night and Sunday is actually a smidge lower than the earlier forecast, but the change from watch to warning likely indicates more certainty on the part of the NWS.

Wind is also expected to be a factor during the warning period, with 15 to 20 mph winds and gusts up to 30 mph Saturday night and sustained winds of 15 mph Sunday.