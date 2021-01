Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 4:37 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units from all stations and Randall Fire Department units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of smoke in an apartment building in the 600 block of Cogswell Drive in Silver Lake.

UPDATE 4:40 p.m. — Dispatch reports to Salem Lakes command that deputy on the scene reports smoke is from burned food.