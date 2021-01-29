Troy Hickey named to Bradley University fall 2020 Dean’s List

More than 2000 students were named to Bradley University’s Fall 2020 Dean’s List. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must achieve a minimum 3.5 grade point average for the semester on a 4.0 scale.

Local students include:

Troy Hickey of Silver Lake, majoring in marketing.

Bradley University is a top-ranked, private university in Peoria, Illinois, offering 5,400 undergraduate and graduate students the resources of a larger university and the personal attention of a smaller university. More than 185 academic programs are offered in business, communications, education, engineering, fine arts, health sciences, liberal arts and sciences, and technology.