Troy Hickey named to Bradley University fall 2020 Dean’s List

Jan 29th, 2021
by Darren Hillock.

More than 2000 students were named to Bradley University’s Fall 2020 Dean’s List. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must achieve a minimum 3.5 grade point average for the semester on a 4.0 scale.

Local students include:

  • Troy Hickey of Silver Lake, majoring in marketing.

Bradley University is a top-ranked, private university in Peoria, Illinois, offering 5,400 undergraduate and graduate students the resources of a larger university and the personal attention of a smaller university. More than 185 academic programs are offered in business, communications, education, engineering, fine arts, health sciences, liberal arts and sciences, and technology.

