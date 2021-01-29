Sons of the American Legion Post #544 donates to Twin lakes Food Pantry

/Submitted photo

Sons of the American Legion Post #544 of Twin Lakes as a service agency in the area and proponent of helping families in need during this time, is giving back to the community with a monetary donation of $100 to the Twin Lakes Area Food Pantry.

The Post is dedicated to giving back to the community and have been raising funds through raffles, and events that the Post puts on in the area. The Sons are also looking forward to more events in 2021, including its current cash raffle and other events in the summer to help serve the community, and veterans in the area.

“Iit is nice to see all of these people donating their time to make our community better,” said Post Commander Kevin Welzen.

Sons of the American Legion Post #544 is located at 989 Legion Drive in Twin Lakes, and is always welcoming any community members whose relatives are veterans who served in the American Legion.