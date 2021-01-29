Snow returns this weekend; winter storm watch issued

Sizable snow fall is expected to return to Western Kenosha County this weekend, and the National Weather Service is marking the occasion with a winter storm watch.

The watch is set to be in effect from 6 p.m., Saturday to 6 p.m., Sunday.

The latest, local NWS forecast calls for 5 to 8 inches of snow total Saturday night into Sunday. As it was earlier this week, blowing snow will be a factor again with 15 to 20 mph winds and gusts to 30 mph.

High temperatures Saturday and Sunday will be in the low 30s.

It looks like the weather may settle down some after that, with less wind, more moderate temperatures and now additional snow through Wednesday. There’s a 30 percent chance of snow Wednesday night. Precipitation might be rain by Thursday when the high temperature is expected to reach 40.

/National Weather Service graphic